EFCC arraigns two oil marketers for alleged $8.4m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday , arraigned two oil marketers, Yusuf Kwande and Osahon Asemota, in an

Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly stealing 6.4 million metrics tonnes of Automated Gas Oil (AGO) worth $8.4million.

Messrs Kwande and Asemota were arraigned alongside an international oil and gas company – Trafigura Beheer BV, Trafigura PTE Ltd and their

Nigerian associates- Mettle Energy and Gas, Renbrandt Ltd. and Jil Engineering and Oil Services Limited.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen property proffered against them by the EFCC.

The EFCC accused the defendants of fraudulently converting the AGO at the office of Trafigura Beheer BV located at 20A Sinaro Daranijo

Street, off Ligali Ayorinde Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Rotimi Jacobs, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and lead EFCC prosecution counsel, said the defendants committed the offence of stealing from October 22, 2008 to December 15, 2008.

Jacobs said the stolen AGO, worth $8.4 million, was the property of Nadabo Energy Limited and was kept in the legal custody of the now defunct Spring Bank on Victoria Island.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 383(1), 427 and 516 of the Criminal Code Law of 2004.

Following the defendant’s not guilty plea, counsel to the defendants sought to move their bail applications. But Jacobs informed the court

that three of the prosecution witnesses were present in court.

