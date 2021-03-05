EFCC arrest 9 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office on Thursday arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan.

According to a statement by the EFCC, the suspects were picked up at Anjogolo Estate, Oluyole Bashorun and Airport Road, following series of intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

EFCC in the statement identified the arrested suspects as Uthman Dolapo, Amoo Riliwan Babatunde, Olatayo Ojeyina, Oris Kehinde, Cyril Stephen, Odusanya Olusoji, Audu Olusegun, Adigun Martin and Folarin ikeoluwa.

The Commission stressed that at the point of their arrest, 5 cars, laptops, phones and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

It added that the suspects are currently undergoing interrogation and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.