EFCC arrests 140 suspected internet fraudsters in Ikorodu 

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 140 suspected yahoo boys. They were nabbed in separate sting operations at popular hotels, Lakers Lounge hotel and Bar and De Butlers, in Ikorodu, Lagos state following credible intelligence on their involvement in internet-related fraud.

However, four of the suspects were released as no incriminating item was found on them.

The suspects, with ages between 16 and 40 years are: Oduntan Olasesan, 26; Abass Ismail Alabi, 35; Lawal Kudus, 26; Olatunji Olayiwola Ojo, 40; Okoye Onyeka Duke, 38; Ogungbamila Daniel, 29; Chimezie Bright, 32; Lateef Salau, 36; Oreoluwa Oluwashina, 32; Olawumi Aynwuyi Muhammed, 23; Adepegbade Afees Ishola, 32; Sanusi Idris, 29; Hammed Ogunsanye, 28; Ayeni Damilola, 36; Abiodun Ahmed, 26; Oduntan Tunde Femi, 23; Ogunsanya Idris Opeyemi, 22; Balogun Ali, 26; Ipade Olanrewaju, 24; Balogun Toyosi Benjamin, 20; Omotayo Adewale, 35 And Emmanuel Abit Jaem, 39.

Others are: Ekanem Michael, 40; Oguntimehin Babajide, 25; Abimbola Ismail, 24; Alatise Fuad, 26; Sodiq Idris, 19; Onanubi Treasure, 19; Tobi Jagunjobi, 31; Ashaye Ayomide, 26; Muritala Ibrahim, 18; Adeosun Ahmed, 19; Ajijola Peter Olawale, 18; Lawal Olaoluwa Yusuf Tijani, 25; Yusuf Tijani 22; Akinola Ayinde, 29 And Disu Olayiwola Akani, 28.

Also in the net are: Afolayan Oaltunji, 32; Adio Oluwaseun Akinpel, 32; Ifeoluwa Sholeye, 34; Kelvin Sunday, 35; Lawal Adekunle, 37; Qudus Akeusola, 30; Dodo Joshua, 19; Anifowose Ridwan, 22; Animashaun Samuel, 28; Ajayi Oluwasegun, 32; Bakare Oluwaseun Akande, 22; Saheed Olamilere, 35; Asenuga Adeseye, Adebulu John, 24; Balogun Israel, 30; Damola Johnson, 36; Ndubusisi Onyedikachi, 27; Adesanya Adekunle, 28; Bamidele Dada, 31; Israel Avour, 24; Omojola James Dare, 28; Olafare Enitan Dare, 40; Talako Adewale, 29; Mustapha Mubaraq Adefemikun, 23; Ndfiu Abolare, 28; Lateef Yusuf, 32; John Chinedu Kelvin, 34; Segun John, 28.

Included are Iyanda Idowu, 30; Banwo Kehinde Samuel, 32; Victor Ebhomneye, 35; Stephene Edeu, 31; Emmanuel Sunday, 21; Daneil Ebuka ,26; Adeniji Funsho, Mustapha Ismail Garkuwa,19; Ibrahim Bashiru Olayiwola, 27; Agabaraojo Bashiru, 27; Quadri Oladipo, 30; Abdulsalam Lekan, 29; Oshinbowale Olayinka, 22; Lajunle Jade, 17; Bello Rasheed, 22; Effanga Emmauel, 22; Vincent Akpomeje Victor, 21; Hassan Lateef Oluwamayowa, 25; Opeyema Rince Adebowale ,35; Idowu Faruq Gbolahan, 32; Mathew Olusesan, 33; Olawuyi Gidoen Tokunbo, 32; Richard Oluwaseun, 32; Timotayo Alade, 29; Azeez Ibrahim, 22; Azeez Damilola, 23; Toluwawi Lawl, 28; and Ademola Kolawale, 30.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

