EFCC arrests 19 over buying in Kwara

The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC (Kwara and Kogi), Saturday, arrested 19 persons in connection wirh vote buying during Saturday March 18, 202 governorship and state house of assembly elections.

The suspects were arrested in different parts of the state including Ilorin south, Ilorin west and Omu- Aran with huge amount of cash of different denominations and Point of Sales (POS) machines.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the commission in Ilorin, acting zonal commander of the commission, Michael Nzekwe, said the arrested suspects “were directly involved in buying” and were picked up at different locations based on “actionable intelligence”

Nzekwe said, “Huge amount of money and POS machines were recovered from them”.

“As you are all aware, our mandate is to ensure that money influence in an election is totally cut out and eradicated.”

He said investigation was still going on the matter but assured that the commission “will act strongly within the ambit of the lawas soon as its investigatons are comcluded on the issue”..

