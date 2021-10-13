EFCC arrests 22 suspected Yahoo boys in Ogbomoso

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC,) Ibadan Zonal command Tuesday arrested 22 suspected ”Yahoo Boys” in Ogbomoso, Oyo state for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The anti graft commission said the suspected internet fraudsters were apprehended by the commission during an operation at their hideout in Ogbomoso based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

EFCC in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan Wednesday identified the arrested suspects as Akintunde Ibrahim Olajide, Yusuf Taiye Afeez, Jimoh Idris Okikiola, Adeyemo Wariz Adegoke, Ademola Olalekan Saheed, Anif Abayomi Busayo, Oriade Sunday Oluwatobi, Ajadi Opeyemi Damilola,Peter Akanji Blessing,Olaoluwa Felix Oguniran, Agbei Shola Peter, Toheeb Adeagbo Tola, Ajayi Akinyinka Umar.

Others according to EFCC included Ibrahim Opeyemi Ishola, Samson Shonubi Oluwafemi, Oki Kayode Oluwadunsi, Durosamo Temitope Dickson, Akinremi Ridwan Abiodun, Ahmed Ogunyele and Olawore Ridwan Olalekan.

The commission added that at the point of their arrest, five cars, several mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating documents were recovered from them.

The EFCC added that 20 of the 22 suspects have been indicted by the investigation. The arrested suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.