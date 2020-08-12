EFCC arrests 32 suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ in Ogbomoso

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday arrested 32 Yahoo boys for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

According to the anti-graft commission, the suspects including three serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), were apprehended during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

EFCC in a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, stressed that officers of the commission swooped on the location, after diligent analysis of series of intelligence gathered on their alleged criminal activities.

Oyewale stressed that 19 of the arrested suspects were undergraduates of various universities across the country, while the remaining 10 laid claim to sundry vocations.

The statement identified the suspects as Oyebamiji Francis; Aremo Jeremiah; Ogbonnaya Prosper John; Anuoluwapo Matthew; Oladele Victor; Mumuni Waliyullah; Olawoyin Abiodun; Okuwatoyin Henry; Arisekola Shina; Babarinde Solomon; Samson Gideon; Joshua Ola Adebayo; Ajayi Joseph Ajibola; Garba Mojeed, Olatunbosun Tobiloba and Azeez Ridwan.

Others are Ajala Timilehin; Adebolapo Bakare; Alaba Gideon; Ogunkeye Olumide; Ogunleke Tolu; Olapade Emmanuel; Adegoke Aanu Abiodun; Job Ayantoye; Oyebode Pelumi; Babayanju Toluwani; Oladele Ayobami; Omonaiye Abubakar; Sattong Baking; Abisoye Kehinde, Iwajomo Nathan and Aniyikaye Tope.

Oyewale stressed that at the point of their arrest, “12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops and some incriminating documents were recovered” from the suspects and that the suspects were subjected to thorough screening by medical officials of the EFCC, in line with the Covid-19 prevention protocols.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.