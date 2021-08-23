EFCC arrests 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo

The Ibadan zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan and Oyo.

EFCC in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan Monday said the 37 suspects were arrested by its operatives following intelligence report on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The anti graft commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

EFCC in the statement identified the arrested suspects as Kehinde Emmanuel Ayoola, Adewale Adeparosi Samson, Adeniran Tijesunmi Ayobami, and others.

The commission gave names of other suspects including Akinboade Fatai Jimmy, Oyewole Samod, Ishola Akinyemi Labayo, and others.