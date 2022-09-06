EFCC arrests couple, 20 others for internet fraud in Ibadan 

Twenty two suspected internet fraudsters, including a couple and owner of a night club in Ibadan are now in the custody of the Ibadan Zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan said the owner of the night club identified as Adepoju Olawale Sunday, as well as the couple were arrested in an intelligence-driven operation.

EFCC said all the 22 arrested suspects are to be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

In the statement, the anti graft body identified the couple as Aladenusi Adegboyega Ayodeji and Aladenusi Omowunmi Sadiat ( a.k.a Bonnie and Clyde).

Others are identified as Ajuwon Omobola Ibrahim, Ogunniyi Atilade Stephen, Bolaji Olawale Quadri, Olajire Usthman Olamilekan, Ojo Faruq Kolapo, Kajero Babatunde Sodiq, Kareem Taiwo Abiodun, Bolaji Bolarinwa Toheeb, Banjo Micheal Toyin and Clement Clemson Adeseye.

EFCC gave the names of others as Babalola Segun Samuel, Opeyemi Gbenga Omoyemi, Okesanya Seyi Matthew, Kareem Kehinde Damilola, Aledegbe Akinola Qodir, Akindele Ayodele Solomon, Adewopo Adesuyi John, Iyiola Dolapo Ridwan, Olabosinde Hammed Adesola and Sunday, 36, a graduate of Industrial Chemistry of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State who also runs Helpline Foundation, Special Service Global Trust (S.S.G) Limited, all in Ibadan.

The commission stressed that Sunday was arrested with a 2020 Range Rover HSE Sports Utility Vehicle after series of surveillance and intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

EFCC said items recovered from the arrested suspects include five cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and incriminating documents containing false presences.

