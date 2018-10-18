EFCC arrests Gombe Peace Corps commandant over ‘N54m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the Commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corps, Ambore Enoch, over alleged extortion under the pretext of recruiting persons into organisation and providing them training kit amounting to N54 million.

A press statement made available by EFCC Public Relations Officer, Bello Adamu Bajoga, yesterday said the arrest was prompted, following a petition by some aggrieved members of the corps in the state.

He said the commission effected the arrest after preliminary investigation on the issue.

Adamu Bajoga said investigation into the case revealed that the victims, mostly youth of Gombe state, were deceived to pay sums of money ranging from N3,000 -N60,000 into the corps’ account domiciled in one of the new generation banks, amounting to the tune of N54 million between December 2016 and March 2017.

According to him, it was discovered that out of the money realised from the corps account, the commandant withdrew N3.5 million for personal use and transferred N20 million into his personal account and remitted N18.7 million into Nigerian Peace Corps’ headquarters account, Abuja.

Other withdrawals were done by individuals under the instruction of the commandant, which were suspicious.

He said investigation into the matter was still ongoing and that the suspect would be charged to court.

