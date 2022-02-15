EFCC arrests ‘media aide to gov’, 25 others over internet fraud

Operatives of the Ibadan zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan.

The EFCC said in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan that the arrested internet fraudsters included a fake personal assistant to Oyo state governor on media matter.

EFCC stated that the arrested internet fraudsters were nabbed by its operatives at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state, over alleged internet-related fraud activities.

The anti graft commission gave the names of the arrested self styled “Personal Assistant to the Oyo state Governor on Media Matters” as Babawale Daniel Olayinka.

Others, according to EFCC, are : Wale Jegede, Adekunle Solomon, Babawale Daniel Olayinka, Olanipekun Adams, Toheeb Admola, Olatunji Gbolahan, Oyowevotu Moses, Olaide Ibrahim Opeyemi, Olamilekan Rilwan, Olamilekan Akinyemi, Lekan Adenuga, Salami Segun, Lawal Samuel, Kolawole Fuad.

The rest suspects are: Olarenwaju Gbolahan, Makinde Olamiposi, Michael Timileyin, Sheriff Ololade, Adewale Dayo, Ajobola Tajudeen, Kazeem Warrees, Obinna Duru, Shotayo Sola, Mohammed Suleiman and Makinde Ajibola.

EFCC in the statement stated that the arrest of the 26 suspected internet fraudsters followed verified intelligence on their cybercrime activities and that 25 of the suspects have admitted involvement in internet fraud activities.

The anti graft commission added that “an identity card was recovered from Babawale Daniel Olayinka, one of the 25 indicted internet fraud suspects, introducing him as a personal assistant on media matters to the Oyo state governor, Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde.

The EFCC added that items recovered from the suspects include seven exotic cars, several laptops, mobile phones and incriminating documents, saying that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.