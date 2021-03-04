EFCC: Bawa’s appointment critical to graft war – NYCN

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has described the appointment of 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by President Muhammadu Buhari as a critical step towards winning the anti-corruption war.

NYCN President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo stated this Wednesday when he received some youth in his office, Abuja, saying “President Muhammadu Buhari has made some appointments in the last few weeks that deserve our commendation. Of all the appointments, the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa is indeed a right step in the right direction.”

Sukubo, who also doubles as Secretary of the NYCN Board of Trustees (BoT), lamented that since the suspension of former acting chairman of the agency, Ibrahim Magu, the fight against corruption had been at a standstill.

“This is the first time since the creation of EFCC in 2003 that an EFCC insider who rose through the ranks at the Commission is appointed to head the institution. He is not just an insider, but a young man with a known track record of deploying an intellectual approach to handling economic and financial issues.

“With track record of investigations leading to securing over 400 convictions across 3 zonal offices of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa is bringing onboard solid performance credentials that would be useful in the anti-graft war and it will assist this government to achieve it’s set objectives.

“We have confidence in Bawa’s capacity and we know that with his experience, he will deliver. So we appeal to him to justify his appointment in the interest of the Youths and Nigeria in general.

“While we thank President Muhammadu Buhari for this appointment, we appeal to him to in line with his plans for youths to take over in 2023, to in the interest of the development of Nigeria appoint more youths in government,” the NYCN president said.