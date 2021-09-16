EFCC boss hale, hearty says spokesperson

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) has assured Nigerians that the Chairman of the Commission Abdulrasheed Bawa was hale and hearty.

Bawa reportedly slumped at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Thursday morning, while speaking on the importance of digital identification in commemoration of the National Identity Day.

The EFCC boss was said to have become emotional as he talked about the death of an employee of the commission and had to stop the presentation.

Bawa, who walked off the stage to take his seat, reportedly fell shortly after sitting down and was rushed out of the hall by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Panatami, and others.

However, the commission in a press statement by the Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, later in the day, assured that the agency’s boss was stable.

The statement read, “The Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is hale and hearty. This clarification became necessary following an incident today, September 16, 2021, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”