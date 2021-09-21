EFCC: Buhari appoints Secretary, Board members



President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Secretary and board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a letter read on the floor of the Senate Tuesday by the President of the upper legislative chamber, Ahmad Lawan, President Buhari nominates Mr George Abang from Cross River State as Secretary .

Members of the board as nominated by President Buhari are Lukman Mohammed from Edo state, Anumba Adaeze (Enugu state ), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara), and Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad from Yobe state.



The President as usual, requested the Senate for expeditious consideration of confirmation of the appointments.The letter reads: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 2(1) of the EFCC establishment Act 2004, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate the under-listed nominees as board members of the EFCC. The nominees’ CVs are attached herewith.”