EFCC chair: Arewa youth hail Buhari, tasks Bawa on superior performance

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a youth, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), just as the Forum tasked the new EFCC boss to “go after all criminals.”

Bawa, 40, was appointed by President Buhari to take over the EFCC leadership mantle from the suspended Ibrahim Magu.

AYCF’s national president Alhaji Yerima Shettima said in a statement on Friday that Bawa’s appointment was an indication that time was ripe for “a shift from the old brigade to young folks, who have the productive energy to turn around the fortunes of this nation, at critical point in our development history.”

“As a youth group, we are not only happy with the integration of young people in key governance roles, we have confidence in young, brilliant and experienced men and women in today’s Nigeria, just like Bawa,” the statement read in part.

The Forum, however, called on the new EFCC boss to give a good account of himself to open more ways to leadership for the youth.

“The new EFCC chairman should justify the confidence reposed in him, not only by Mr. President but also the Nigerian youth, who see him as a proof that young people can apply special skills to boost nation building.

“Our call for the EFCC boss is to go after all criminals and ensure they get punished for their sins against the Nigerian nation, regardless of how highly placed they are and from whichever part of the country. He should pursue justice within the ambit of the law. This is our simple prayer.”