EFCC chair, Bawa, reacts after court’s verdict over contempt

The chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said he has appealed against the court verdict which ordered his remand in Kuje prison.

Speaking with Journalists in Abuja, Bawa said he would allow the natural course of the law to take its effect, having filed an appeal against the remand verdict

“We have appealed against it already so we will allow the natural course of the law to take its effect,” he said.

Blueprint had earlier reported that a High Court sitting in Abuja convicted the Chairman of the anti-graft agency, for contempt of court.

The conviction was in relation to the failure of EFCC to comply with a court order, dated November 21, 2018, directing it to return a Range Rover and the sum of N40 million to an applicant in a suit.