EFCC: Court sentence 22-yr-old secondary school dropout for impersonation in Ibadan

The Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan Tuesday sentenced a 22-year- old internet fraudster, Mathew Daniel Ogwuche to seven months in prison for impersonation.

Justice Patricia Ajoku, committed Mathew to prison after finding him guilty of impersonation in a criminal charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

The court sentenced the 22-year-old secondary school dropout after the judge held that the EFCC had successfully proved the allegation of impersonating one Karlee Grey to defraud people through the use of the internet.

EFCC in the charge against Ogwuche stated that the offence is contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) of the same Act.

Justice Ajoku also ordered that the convict restitute the sum of $645 (Six Hundred and Forty Five United States of America Dollars) and forfeits one Hp Laptop and one Infinix S4 mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the EFCC.