EFCC deploys staff to states for election monitoring

Ahead of the Governorship and State Assembly elections slated for Saturday, March 18, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed its personnel to states for election monitoring.

A press statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, Friday in Abuja, said: “The teams led by senior officers began arriving at their assigned locations earlier today, March 17, with a number of them holding consultation with the other security agencies involved in election security and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The team for Ebonyi state, arrived Abakaliki and met with the Commissioner of Police (CP) at the Nigeria Police State Headquarters, to register their presence before proceeding to the INEC Headquarters in the state for a brief meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).”

Similarly, he said: “Officers of Kaduna Zonal Command, led by ACEII Mustapha Abubakar, who are on election monitoring mission to Niger state also met CP J.A Ogundele to register their presence in the state. They also visited the INEC REC , Ahmed Yusha’u Garki.

“Officers of the Abuja Zonal Command on election monitoring duty in Nasarawa state, led by ACE II Adeniyi Adebayo, also registered their presence at the Nigeria Police Command Lafia, and had a brief meeting with the CP.”

Uwujaren further stated that, “The brief of the teams is to deter vote trading and other financial malpractices that could compromise the integrity of the elections.

“The Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, in a message to the teams before the Presidential and National Assembly elections of February 25, charged them to exhibit a high sense of integrity and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

“You are out on a national assignment and I expect you to conduct yourselves responsibly in line with our core values of professionalism, integrity, and courage.

“You have a responsibility to ensure that this election is devoid of financial malpractices, especially inducement of voters.

“The attention of the world is focused on Nigeria and we must do what is necessary to ensure that we have credible, free and fair elections,” the commission boss had charged them.

