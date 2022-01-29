EFCC detains, grills VON DG, Osita Okechukwu, over ‘abuse of office, N1.3bn misappropriation’

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr. Osita Okechukwu is currently being interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday.

This is happening after the country’s anti-graft agency reportedly detained the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain over alleged case of conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N1.3billion.

Already, EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, has confirmed the invitation of the VON boss.

However, he didn’t give further details.

Details loading…