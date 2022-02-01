EFCC detains Medview Airline MD, Bankole, over diversion of funds



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained the Managing Director of Medview Airline, Mr Muneer Bankole, over allegations of diversion of diversion funds.

Blueprint gathered that the Airline boss, who arrived the EFCC Headquarters in Jabi Abuja, Monday afternoon, was detained by personnel of the Commission at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja.

Bankole was allegedly invited by the anti-graft agency over a case of diversion of 50 per cent of funds paid to him by the National Hajj Commission, and additional $900,000 for the airlift of pilgrims in 2019.

He was said to have received the funds as mobilisation, but did not execute the contract.

When contacted, EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest.