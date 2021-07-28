EFCC didn’t freeze Oyo Assembly account – Olayanju

Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday declared that its accounts were not frozen by the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The House of Assembly in a statement signed by Chairman House Committee on Information Hon. Kazeem Olayanju, said neither the House of Assembly account nor that of any Director was frozen by the EFCC as alleged by some elements.

According to Olayanju, the said report “is not only misleading, but also discrediting the principles and values of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly”, adding that there was the need for journalists to always seek clarification of any information before publishing news stories.

“Recently EFCC invited some top staff of the House over a petition on how we bought our official cars as state lawmakers. They appeared, answered all questions and all necessary documents were presented for accountability sake and that was all”, he said .

Hon Olagunju added, “The Assembly has been running all its legislative duties in line with the laid down procedures . We hold plenaries, perform oversight functions to the best of our ability ,and ultimately doing our best for the entire Oyo state”.

“Where do we get fund to run the day to day activities if the account of the Assembly had been frozen?

“We want to appeal to journalists and every media practitioner to be more professional and always put the ethics of the job first. They play a crucial role in our democracy and should always do it in the best interest of the people”.

The Chairman House Committee on Information, further stressed, “the House is open, the office of the speaker is open and our lines are always available for information just to ensure their reports are objective, balanced and factual.”