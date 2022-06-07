EFCC docks coy executive for €349,000 fraud in Abuja



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Zonal Command, Tuesday, arraigned one Henry Onuoha alongside his company, Impressa Carola Construction General Limited, before Justice M.A Katsina-Alu Apena of the FCT High Court Azatha-Abuja for alleged criminal conversion.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity,Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement in Abuja, said Onuoha was alleged to have converted the sum of €349,000 erroneously credited to his company’s Access Bank account.

He said, “The charge reads, that you, Henry Onuoha and Impresa Carola Construction General Limited on February 18, 2020, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly converted to your personal use, the sum of €349,000, property of Access Bank, which was erroneously credited to Access Bank number 0081178804 belonging to Impressa Carola Constr. General Limited and thereby committed an offence under Section 308 of Penal Code, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (Abuja) Cap 532 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law”.

The Spokeaperson said he pleaded not guilty to the charge and the same plea was entered for his company.

Hw said Justice Katsina-Alu granted bail to Onuoha with a surety who must be a Civil Servant of Grade Level 12 or above.

“The defendant is also to report to the office of the EFCC once every week, while the matter was adjourned till July 5, 2022 for commencement of trial,” he added.

