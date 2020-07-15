EFCC docks man, 6 coys for N206m ‘fraud’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal office, Tuesday, arraigned an alleged fraudster Osho Aluko-Kola before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a nine-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing to the tune of N206, 502,490.02.

A press statement by the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Tuesday in Abuja, said the defendant was arraigned alongside six companies namely: Centurion

Registrars Limited; United Securities Limited; Evolution Construction & Engineering Design Limited; Cities & Towers Logistics Limited; Continental Exim Nigeria Limited; and Diffusion Impex Limited.

He said the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and in view of his plea, the Prosecution Counsel, I. A. Mohammed, prayed the court for a trial date and also asked that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

Oyedele said the Counsel to the Defendant, Yusuf Yamta, informed the court of a bail application for his client and also asked for a short date for its hearing.

He said Justice Dada adjourned the matter till July 30, 2020, for hearing of the bail application and remanded the defendant in the custody of the NCS.

The Judge further held that the defendant, in the interim, would be in the EFCC custody pending the result of his Covid-19 test.