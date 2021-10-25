EFCC docks online ‘gay predator’ for $8,420 scam





The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Monday, arraigned one Abdulrahim Dangana, before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, on one count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement in Abuja, said the defendant is an alleged internet fraudster who preys on homosexuals online. “Abdulrahim, investigation reveals, registered on a Gay/Bisexual Hook-up App called Grindr and A4A website, using the assumed names: RYAN, DAVE, FRANK and ERIC.

“He employed the fake profiles to contrive romantic relationships with gay individuals and after establishing what appears to be a genuine relationships with his victims, he lures them into sending him nude pictures, which he eventually uses to blackmail and extort them through gift cards and bitcoins which he converts into naira using his bank accounts and e-wallets.”

The Spokesperson said one count charge read: “That you Abdulrahim Dangana “m” between January and September, 2021 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the total sum of $8,420.00 only from innocent victims when you falsely presented yourself as a white homosexual man on Grindr App (an online application) and in the assumed character blackmailed them that you will expose them to their families and loved ones which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

He said the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him and ipon his plea, the Prosecution Counsel, Nasiru Salele, asked the court to fix a date for trial but the Defence Counsel, Solomon Otuwaga, urged the court to release his client on bail.

According to Uwujaren, Justice Khobo, thereafter granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1million and one surety in like sum who must be resident in Kaduna with valid means of identification (ID).

He said the case was adjourned till December 2, 2021.