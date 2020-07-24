EFCC docks surety for forgery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Port Harcourt Zonal Office, Friday, arraigned Belief Nathan Horsfall before Justice A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on three count charges bordering on conspiracy and forgery.

EFCC, Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in a press statement in Abuja, said the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Oyewale said in view of the defendant’s plea the Prosecuting Counsel, E. K. Ebipade, asked the court for a short date for commencement of trial.

He said, the Defence Counsel, D.G Erekeosima, in an oral application, however, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail which was opposed by the prosecution.

The spokesperson said Justice Muhammed ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody pending consideration of his bail application and adjourned the matter to October 14, for trial.

He said Horsfall got into trouble when a case of conspiracy and forgery was reported against him by the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court Rivers state.

According to him, “As surety to one Innocent Akinnawo Oghenkevwo currently being prosecuted by the EFCC, the defendant who hails from Buguma, Rivers state, allegedly presented a forged Certificate of Occupancy to the court, claiming he owns a landed property in Eli-Wenenda Rumuchese, Ogbogoso, Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of Rivers State. He equally collected the sum of N50,000 for standing as surety for Innocent.”

The spokesperson said it was also discovered that he had used the same forged document to stand surety for three other persons.