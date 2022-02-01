EFCC files fresh N2.9bn fraud charge against Okorocha



Indications have emerged thay the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a fresh N2.9 billion fraud charges against former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

The charges came hours after the Senator representing Owerri West officially declared his intention to run for the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

The presidential aspirant had at the public declaration accused the anti-graft body of arresting perceived political detractors based on unsubstantiated petitions, sometimes by faceless people, without investigating allegations raised.

He decried the fact that the EFCC doesn’t bother to amle public its findings or apologies to those they arrest and harrass when such petitions prove to be false.

Blueprint reports that Okorocha was charged alongside Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

The commission alleged in the 17-count charge filed, Monday, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, that they conspired to steal N2.9 billion public funds.African Examiner had reported that Okorocha was in April 2019 grilled by EFCC for two days over alleged financial fraud.

EFCC had in August 2019, grilled the former governor over some property traced to him and members of his family, including residential estates, schools, and shopping malls.

The EFCC had also, in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, placed Okorocha under investigation for allegedly withdrawing over N1 billion from the state government coffers to aid the campaign activities of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, during the governorship polls in Imo state.

The commission has also arrested former Imo state Accountant-General, Uzoho Casmir, for allegedly assisting Okorocha to withdraw the funds.