EFCC has no accountant in charge of N13bn NIA loot

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has debunked a publication in an on-line media that a staff of the commission was involved in the theft of N10.9 billion from the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ikoyi loot.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement, Friday in Abuja said: “The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to a report by an online news medium, Peoples Gazette, alleging that a certain Jafaru Mohammed whom it claimed stole N10.9 billion from the NIA Ikoyi loot is an accountant of the EFCC.

“The claim is false and intended to mislead the public. For the avoidance of doubt, the EFCC has no accountant by name, Jafaru Mohammed and could not have appointed him to serve in another agency.

“It is infantile to suggest that the commission would appoint an accountant for the NIA, which is not a department of the EFCC.”

Uwujaren said, “The public is enjoined to discountenance the report which is dripping with mischief for which Peoples Gazette has become notorious.”