EFCC intercepts $2.8m at Enugu Airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Office, has intercepted $2.8million, from two people, suspected to be money launderers, at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

A press statement by the acting EFCC spokesperson, Mr. Tony Orilade, yesterday in Abuja, said that: “The suspects, namely: Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, allegedly working for a company: Bankers Warehouse, were nabbed based on intelligence report.”

He said that: “Upon their arrests, they were caught with consignments of two suitcases, containing $1.4 million each, totalling $2.8 million, at the departure lounge of the airport while about to board an Arik Air evening flight to Lagos.”

The spokesperson further stated that: “During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they have been in the business of conveying cash for “some notable banks” for over six years and were in the process of doing same for Union Bank PLC, located at New Market, Onitsha, Anambra state, when they were caught.”

Orilada said that the suspects further confessed that they had so far carried out such assignments four times this year, adding that they were giving useful information to operatives of the Commission, and would be charged to court soon.

