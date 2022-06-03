EFCC, Kukah Centre partner to fight corruption

In a bid to boast its fight against corruption the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is seeking to partner the Kukah Center on preventing corruption and fraud in Nigeria.

EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement, Friday in Abuja, said: “The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has visited the Kukah Center for Faith and Leadership for dialogue on how the Commission can partner with the Center in preventing corruption and fraud in Nigeria.

“Chairman of the Center, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, who received the EFCC boss, noted that interfaith dialogue is at the core of the Center’s work and involves actively promoting conversations among Nigeria’s faith communities, as well as between leaders in faith and public policy.”

The spokesperson said, “An elated Bawa, thanked Bishop Kukah for his efforts in promoting religious harmony, stressing that the commission had long identified religion as a potent tool in fighting corruption which informed the establishment of an Interfaith Committee that produced a Preaching and Teaching Manual for Muslims and Christians in Nigeria.”

