EFCC nabs 21 Yahoo Boys in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters in the nation’s capital city, Abuja.

EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press state in Abuja, said the suspects include: Joseph Boniface, Emmaneul Okwara, Elijah Iwebie, Moses Hassan, Abdulrahman Lawal, Azu Chidubem Eugene, Abdullahi Adebola and Elijah Simon.

Others are Terfa Lincoln, David Kome, Chukwudah Martinez, Adie Matthew, Canice Agabi, Abbas Aminu, Damilare James and Christopher Simon. Also arrested include Mohammed Abdulhamid, Ifeanyi Bosah, Ayuba Aminu, Godwin Terkura and Victor Ademola.

The spokesperson said they were nabbed in the Lugbe and Kubwa suburbs of Abuja, following actionable intelligence on their alleged internet-related fraud activities.

More than 25 high-end mobile phones, three laptops and Mercedes CLA250 and C300 cars were recovered from the suspects.

Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigations were concluded.

