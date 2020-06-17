EFCC nabs fake DSS officer for stealing from foreign national

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a 32-year old man Boniface Oburuku for stealing a hand bag belonging to an international guest from the Republic of Mauritius.

A press statement by the EFCC Spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, Wedneaday in Abuja, said the bag contained two Samsung mobile phones, an international passport, some US Dollars notes as well as Nigerian and Mauritian currencies.

Oburuku committed the crime on June 11, 2019, at an event organised by the EFCC to mark Democracy Day and Anti-Corruption Summit at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, which had in attendance, President Muhammadu Buhari, security chiefs, and other global leaders.

He said, “For over one year, the suspect has been on the commission’s watch list and was eventually arrested in Lagos few days ago,” adding that the suspect was tracked down by the team leader, Counter- Terrorism and General Investigations Unit of the EFCC.

According to him, “The Commission swung into action through an intelligence on the suspect all over the country, which showed that he was constantly on the move, from Mpape area of the FCT to Jabi and later to Gwagwalada, all in the FCT. He finally settled in Lagos where he was arrested.

“Investigations also revealed that, to breach security at the day’s event, Oburuku dressed smartly in a black suit and claimed to be of the Department of State Services (DSS) and was allowed access into the venue by security agents on duty without presentation of an invite.

The spokesperson said while confessing to the crime Oburuku apologised to President Buhari, the EFCC and his victim, even as he called on others who are into fraudulent and criminal activities to turn a new leaf.

Oyewale said the suspect would soon be charged to court.