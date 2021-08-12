EFCC nabs mother son, others for internet fraud in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the quartet of Lucky Ebhogie; Richman Kas Godwin; Israel Justin; and Precious Iwuji; for internet-related fraud.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement, Wednesday in Abuja, said: “They were arrested on August 5, 2021, in the Sabo Area of Kaduna, Kaduna state, following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities.

He said Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were mostly involved in impersonation; romance scam; and faking the identities of US military personnel on foreign missions to deceive their victims.

He said, “One of the suspects, Lucky Ebhogie allegedly recruited his mother into the scam by using her account to launder suspected proceeds of crime. On July 30, 2021, he purchased a Mercedes Benz GLK car for N7 million through the mother’s bank account.

“Another suspect, Precious Iwuji, was discovered to have sold her photographs and Facebook account to internet fraudsters, which they used to ensnare their victims.”

Uwujsren said the suspects would soon be charged to court.