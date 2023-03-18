EFCC nabs ‘serial Canadian visa scammer’ in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested one Enock Ifeoluw Ogungbamigbe, an alleged serial visa scammer, who specialises in duping Nigerians desperate to migrate to Canada either to work or further their education, through fake visa and job offers.

EFCC’s head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement in Abuja, said the 32-year-old, who owns a recreation garden in Mpape, a suburb of Abuja, was picked up at Transcorp Hotel, Abuja, by operatives of the Commission.

He said the suspect had responded to an appointment to procure a visa for an applicant intending to migrate to Canada, unknown to him that it was bait.

“His arrest followed a petition by a victim who lost N5million to the suspect as processing fees for Visa to Canada.

“The suspect had also promised the victim a job upon arrival in Canada. But he only delivered fake visas to the victims and all efforts to recover the money were futile,” he said.

He said Ogungbamigbe would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

