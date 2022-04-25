EFCC nabs syndicate member who duped Kwara monarch of N33.3m

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Fidelis Poor, a member of a syndicate who allegedly connived to defraud a first class traditional ruler in Kwara state, His Royal Highness Idris Sero Abubakar, to the tune of N33, 399, 999.00.

Fidelis, 30, who hails from Stwue in Konshisha local government area of Benue state alongside other suspects (still at large) allegedly conspired to swindle the monarch on the guise that he had a container of goods meant to be used for the development of Okuta community due for clearance at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

A press statement by EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, Monday, said the monarch, who is the Emir of Okuta in Baruten local government area of the state, was a former member of the House of Representatives.

In a petition dated November 30, 2021, the emir alleged that a group of fraudsters, who operate as syndicate, called him on phone sometime last year that he had a container to clear in Abuja and requested for the said amount for clearance.

Idris Abubakar stated that the syndicate provided different accounts for him to pay ‘the money for the clearance of the goods’, one of which included that of Fidelis Poor, explaining that the fraudsters thereafter asked him to call one “Evangelist Rose Marry Oni (JP)” for handing over the container.

He further stated that efforts to get the goods delivered or recoup his money had been unsuccessful, hence he petitioned the EFCC.

The Commission upon the receipt of the petition commenced discrete investigation into the matter, which led to Fidelis’ arrest.

The statement said “the suspect will be arraigned upon the conclusion of investigation, while efforts are ongoing to get other members of the syndicate arrested.” ………………