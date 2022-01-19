EFCC partners NCFRMI on capacity building

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) have resolved to collaborate with a view to further strengthen support for refugees, returnees, stateless people, internally displaced, and asylum-seekers.

EFCC chairman Mallam Abdulrasheed Bawa who disclosed this when he received the commissioner, NCFRMI, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim decried the challenges faced by Persons of Concerns (PoCs) which includes refugees, returnees, stateless people, internally displaced, and asylum-seekers.

He said the staff of NCFRMI will be trained in relevant courses to further strengthen their activities in the country.

On his part, the commissioner, NCFRMI, Sulaiman- Ibrahim described the support as a welcome development.



He said the training will help to prepare his staff to support Persons of Concern (PoCs) among others.





“I will like to laud this move as it will help to prepare my staff and me for the support for Persons of Concern (PoCs) among others.

“NCFRMI will not rest until it lives up to her constitutional assignment,” the commissioner.

The commissioner, however, lauded the EFCC Boss for his support and called on other relevant NGOs and individuals to partner with the commission.





“We will not fail Mr President as we are resolute to carrying out our duty in line with global best practices,” she added.