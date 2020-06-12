EFCC quizzes Ortom’s aide, docks LG chair over N792m fraud









Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Makurdi zonal office have commenced investigations into allegations of misappropriation of funds to the tune of N42million involving an aide of the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom.

The commission has also arraigned chairman, Otukpo local government area, George Alli before a Makurdi High Court over complicity in N792, 025, 996.90 fraud.



Paul Hembah, a retired Lt Col and Special Adviser on Security Matters to the governor allegedly abused his office sometimes in July 12, 2019 when he transferred a sum of N42 million from official account of the office of the special adviser on security matters to his personal bank account and withdrew same in cash same day.



The said sum was meant for disbursement to Benue State Vigilante Group (BSVG).



The governor’s aide between October 2018 and May 2020 also allegedly abused his office by fraudulently paying the N20 million monthly allocation meant for BSVG into the personal account of the commandant of the group, George Mbessey, instead of using the official account.



The alleged offence, if established, violates the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.



Meanwhile, the council chairman, Ali, was arraigned alongside three other officials of the council, Audu Mohammed, Director, General Service and Administration; Mr. John Umugba Ali, treasurer and Morgan Ejoga, cashier.