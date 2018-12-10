EFCC raids Atiku’s sons apartment in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raided an apartment belonging to sons of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja.

Blueprint gathered that the building which is situated in Maitama and was raided over the weekend also houses an apartment occupied by Chiemeka Orji, son of ex-Abia state Governor, Theodore Orji.

The raid comes on the heels of ex-Anambra Governor and Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi’s bank accounts being frozen by the anti-graft body.

Aliyu and Mustapha Atiku are said to be out of the country studying for their masters’ degrees and were not around during the raid, just as nothing incriminating was reportedly found in the apartment.

When contacted the acting spokesperson of the commission, Mr. Tony Orilade, said the EFCC never raided Atiku’s sons home.

“We have been receiving calls on this and I am giving you the stand of the EFCC, which is subject to further verification because we have taken time to investigate these claims and we never did such a thing.

“We are investigating former Governor of Abia state, Senator T. A. Orji for corruption and we learnt that some of the money he is being investigated over was laundered by his son.

“Our investigation revealed that one of his son’s drives a Range Rover jeep which was bought from COSCHARIS at the cost of N100 million and investigators have been following up on this intelligence.”

Orilade stated that: “Follow up on this intelligence took them to a night club at the weekend where the Range Rover jeep was parked and at about 5am when the boys were leaving the club, we arrested the boy who was about to drive away with the vehicle.

“There was a similar Range Rover jeep but of a different model with its value placed at N35 million whose driver was also arrested. This was in a bid to ascertain their sources of income that earned them such luxury and they could not explain how they came about them.

“We followed them to their houses where we found that they pay N13miilon per annum for a flat and they rented three flats. How could Ogbonna Orji, 32, without a means of livelihood and Kelvin Ilonna, afford these, Orilade queried.

The spokesperson, who said that another brand new 2017 Prado jeep was also discovered in the premises, maintained that: “We never arrested Atiku’s sons; we never went to Atiku’s children’s home. Ogbonna Orji and Kelvin Ilonna can never translate to Atiku’s children except he wants adopt them.”

On whether the commission had ascertained who the building belonged to before the raid, he said that: “We are not aware but we have not got to that stage because most property are built in the name of consultants and developers.

“Further inquirers are being made regarding purchases and I am not supposed to be talking about this but because of inquires and media reports we have to speak.

“Before it was Peter Obi’s account that was frozen and before Obi it was Adeleke but after we spoke on the issue nobody has contradicted us. We are alive to our responsibilities,” he maintained.