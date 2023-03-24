EFCC re-arraigns ex-PDP chairman’s son, another for N2.2bn oil subsidy fraud

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Friday, arraigned the son of a former National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and one Christian Taylor before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos for an alleged N2.2 billion oil subsidy fraud.

A press statement by EFCC Head Media snd and Punlicity, Wilson Uwijaren, in Abuja said: “They were arraigned alongside Nasaman Oil Services Limited on an amended 49-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence ,contrary to Section 8 and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006; obtaining money by false pretences, contrary to Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006; forgery, contrary to Section 363 (3)(j) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011; and use of false documents contrary to Section 364 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.”

The accused were initially standing trial before Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, however, Justice Onigbanjo withdrew from the case on health grounds, prompting the re-assignment of the case to Justice Dada.

The spokesperson stated that one of the counts on which they were re-arraigned read: “Nasaman Oil Services Ltd, Mamman Nasir Ali, Christian Taylor, Oluwaseun Ogunbambo (now at large) and Olabisi Abdul-Afeez (still at large), on or about the 9th day of November 2011 at Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, with intent to defraud ,conspired to obtain the sum of N749,991,273.36 from the Federal Government of Nigeria by falsely claiming that the sum of N749,991,273.36 represented subsidy accruing to Nasaman Oil Services LTD under the Petroleum Support Fund for the importation of 10,031,986 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which Nasaman Oil Services Ltd purported to have purchased from SEATAC Petroleum Ltd of British Virgin Islands and imported into Nigeria through MT Liquid Fortune Ltd of British Virgin Islands and imported into Nigeria through MT Liquid Fortune Ltd Ex MT Overseas Lima, which representation you knew to be false.”

He further stated that another count reads: “Nasaman Oil Services Ltd, Mamman Nasir Ali, Christian Taylor, Oluwaseun Ogunbambo (now at large) and Olabisi Abdul-Afeez (still at large),on or about the 11th day of April 2011 at Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N1,480,074,125.61 from the Federal Government of Nigeria by claiming that the sum represented subsidy accruing to Nasaman Oil Services Ltd under the Petroleum Support Fund for the importation of 20,492,982.50 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS),which Nasaman Oil Services Ltd purported to have purchased from SEATAC Petroleum Ltd of British Virgin Islands and imported into Nigeria through MT Liquid Fortune Ex Mt. Hellenic Blue and Ex MT. Milleura, which representation you knew to be false.”

Uwujaren said the accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against them and following their pleas, the Prosecution Counsel, S.K. Atteh, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution call its witnesses and tender necessary documents to prove the case against them.

He said the Defence Counsel, Kolade Obafemi, however, applied to the court to allow the defendants to continue to enjoy the bail already granted to them by Justice Onigbanjo.

He said in response, the proescutor noted that what was most paramount for the prosecution was the attendance of the defendants to face trial.

The spokesperson noted that the defence counsel could not immediately present the bail papers to the court, though he furnished the court with the earlier rulings of Justice Onigbanjo with regard to the bail applications.

However, Justice Dada insisted on seeing the bail papers and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the EFCC custody till the bail papers were presented to the court and a formal application for the bail of the defendants is filed.

The case has been adjourned till May 29 to 31, 2023 for trial.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

