EFCC re-arraigns Lagos bizwoman over N110m ‘fraud’ 

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Thursday, re-arraigned one Portia Emilia for an alleged N110 million fraud before Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

A press statement by the Commission’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren in Abuja, said the accused was re-arraigned alongside her company, Savannah Crest Investment Limited, on an amended five-count-charge bordering on conspiracy to steal, contrary to Section 411 and punishable under Section 287 (5) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015; obtaining money and property by false pretence, contrary to Section 1(1)(2) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Fraud Offences Act 2006; Stealing, contrary to Section 280(1) (12)8(7), 285(1) and 278(1)b) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011; and retaining stolen property, contrary to Section 328 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

According to the spokesperson one of the counts read: “Portia Anthony Emilia and Savanah Crest Investment Limited, sometime in 2018 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honouralble Court, with intent to defraud, stole and dishonestly converted to your own the sum of N40 million.”

He said another count read: “Portia Anthony Emilia and Savannah Crest Investment Limited, sometime in 2018 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, fraudulently obtained the sum of N20 million from one Wendy Daniel.”

He noted that Emilia, who also took the plea of the company, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and in view of the plea the Prosecution Counsel, F. Ofoma, informed the court that the prosecution would close its case, having called two witnesses, through whom several documentary evidence were tendered.

“The prosecution hereby applies to close its case, Ofoma said.

The statement further disclosed the Defence Counsel, J.J. Amodu, prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him prepare for his case.

The prayer of the defence was granted and the case adjourned till June 22, 2023 for defence, Uwujaren added.



Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

