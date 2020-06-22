EFCC re-arrests John Yusuf for N32.8bn pension ‘fraud’

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have re-arrested a former Assistant Director in the Federal Civil Service John Yakubu Yusuf, who has been on the run since 2018.

The EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in a press statement, Monday in Abuja, said Yusuf absconded after the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, sentenced him to six years in prison and a fine of N22.9billion, for conniving with five others to steal N32.8 billion Police Pension Fund.

He said, “Based on his re-arrest Justice Baba Yusuf of the FCT High Court on Monday issued a remand order that will enable him serve his six years jail term in Kuje Correctional Service, Abuja.”

According to the spokesperson, “Yusuf is one of the six federal civil servants facing prosecution for allegedly stealing N32.8 billion Police Pension Fund.

“He was initially convicted and sentenced to two years in prison with an option of fine of N750,000 by a Federal Capital Territory High Court presided over by Justice Abubakar Talba, in a plea-bargain arrangement. The conviction, considered to be a slap on the wrist, sparked national and international outrage.

“The EFCC, dissatisfied with the judgment of the trial court, approached the appellate court to set aside the judgment. Ruling on the substantive matter, the Justices of the Court of Appeal held unanimously that the three counts involving Yusuf (Counts 17, 18 and 19) clearly stated the amounts he converted for his personal use.

“He pleaded guilty to the three counts and thereby admitted to the conversion of an aggregate sum of about N24 billion to his personal use.”

Oyewale further stated that, “The court stressed that the sentence of the trial court did not serve as deterrence to both the convict and others. Consequently, the justices ruled that the sentence is “hereby quashed and deserves to be reviewed.”