EFCC recovers N400m in South-east

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) South-east zone has disclosed that between January 1, 2019 and May 30, 2020, it recovered looted funds amounting to N400 million.

In the same period, the Commission received 730 petitions out of which 180 cases were charged to court and 133 convictions secured.

Similarly, the Commission arrested over 200 cyber criminals and seized 61 exotic cars from corrupt Nigerians and cyber criminals.

The Commission’s Enugu zonal head, Ibrahim Bappa, represented by his second- in-command, Oshodi Johnson, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu Friday at a briefing on its achievements within the period under review as part of the activities to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Bappa said since the inception of EFCC in 2006 in the South-east, it had never recorded such a huge success in the number of convictions.

“Since the creation of the zone in 2006, the zone recorded the highest number of convictions during the period under review,” he said.

He gave a breakdown of the convictions which include January 2019, 0; February, 10; March, 8; April, 3; May, 24; June, 13; July, 7; August, 1; September, 1; October, 13; November, 28; December, 17.

In 2020, he gave the breakdown to include January, 2; February, 6; March, 0; April, 0 and May 0.