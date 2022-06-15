EFCC returns N550,000 to faud victim



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Command, has returned N550,000 to a civil servant in Ondo state, Elizabeth Aghahona, who was a fraud victim.

EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren in a press statement, Tuesday in Abuja, said Aghahona was in a state of ecstasy when she received a bank draft of N550,000 from an Assistant Commander, EFCC Benin Zonal Command, Adesola Amusan, being money fraudulently withdrawn from her account.

“I am grateful to the EFCC for making sure that I got back my money. Honestly, I never believed I could get back my money as my bank which I had earlier reported the matter to, did nothing.

“EFCC is working, I can attest to that as I am a living witness. God has placed the Commission to rid the country of economic and financial crimes. My advice to victims of fraud is that you should not lose hope, the EFCC is your hope,” the civil servant had said.

EFCC spokesperson said Aghahona had petitioned the commission in February, 2022, over mysterious withdrawal of N550,000 from her bank account by unknown persons.

He said the commission’s investigation traced the money to a Paycom account holder who received N500,000, while N50,000 was used to purchase airtime by the fraudster.

Uwujaren said the victime was refunded by the Paycom account holder who confessed to receiving the sum of N500, 000 transferred into her wallet account in 10 tranches by some unknown persons.

He said the assistant commandant while handing over the bank draft stated that, “EFCC is for everyone and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that victims of fraud get back their money.”

