EFCC secured 172 convictions in 10 months — Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recorded 172
convictions from January to date, the acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim
Magu, said in Gombe yesterday at a function.
He called on the people to take ownership of the fight against
corruption and added that :“As I speak, EFCC has recorded over 172
convictions since the beginning of the year and we expect the figure
to improve significantly before the end of 2018.”
Magu emphasised that every Nigerian should take ownership of the fight
against corruption, adding that: “This is the right time to act to
stem the tide of corruption as the 2019 general elections approaches.
“As we move closer to the general elections when Nigerians will vote
for the present government or a new leadership to take control of
governance, it is time that we all must be vigilant. We all must be
careful as citizens to ensure that only people with proven records of
integrity are elected into offices.”
He called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) religious
organisations, traditional leaders to help in sensitising voters to
vote right and not to compromise.
He said: “Voters should not fall into the temptation of selling their votes.”
He pointed out that, voters must be educated to realise that their
voter cards represent the ticket for their future and healthy living
if they use it wisely.
Magu believes that corruption is the major problem holding back the
development of the country and said EFCC is convinced that to overcome
and defeat the menace, the fight must be citizen-owned.
“The EFCC alone cannot fight corruption; it needs the support of
everybody. We’re calling on every Nigerian to join us to fight
corruption,” Magu said.
“We must come together as a people to take action to confront in
every little way, these monstrous enemies who have destroyed and are
destroying our country through pilfering of our commonwealth,” he
said.
The EFCC boss stated that the commission has resolved to intensify the
anti-corruption campaign, urging the stakeholders to maximise the
political will being currently enjoyed under the administration of
President Muhammadu Buhari.
He also called on the stakeholders to ensure that only people with
proven record of integrity are elected into public offices, stressing
that:”The doors to the country’s treasury must be firmly shut against
certified looters and thieves.”
While agreeing that the fight to identify, curb and eventually reduce
corruption in all its various forms is going to be a difficult task,
stakeholders’ advocates for a holistic and all embracing fight against
the evil of corruption.
Those that spoke citing examples, said for Nigerians to have
confidence in the EFCC, the fight shouldn’t be motivated by any
political, sectional or religious considerations, maintaining that It
has to be a thorough and complete clean up exercise that should send
out the message, loud and clear, that corruption will never, ever be
tolerated, no matter who is involved.
The meeting comprised of members of civil society groups, labour
unions, religious organizations, youth organizations, traditional
rulers, security agencies, market unions and political groups
