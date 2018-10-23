EFCC secured 172 convictions in 10 months — Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recorded 172

convictions from January to date, the acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim

Magu, said in Gombe yesterday at a function.

He called on the people to take ownership of the fight against

corruption and added that :“As I speak, EFCC has recorded over 172

convictions since the beginning of the year and we expect the figure

to improve significantly before the end of 2018.”

Magu emphasised that every Nigerian should take ownership of the fight

against corruption, adding that: “This is the right time to act to

stem the tide of corruption as the 2019 general elections approaches.

“As we move closer to the general elections when Nigerians will vote

for the present government or a new leadership to take control of

governance, it is time that we all must be vigilant. We all must be

careful as citizens to ensure that only people with proven records of

integrity are elected into offices.”

He called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) religious

organisations, traditional leaders to help in sensitising voters to

vote right and not to compromise.

He said: “Voters should not fall into the temptation of selling their votes.”

He pointed out that, voters must be educated to realise that their

voter cards represent the ticket for their future and healthy living

if they use it wisely.

Magu believes that corruption is the major problem holding back the

development of the country and said EFCC is convinced that to overcome

and defeat the menace, the fight must be citizen-owned.

“The EFCC alone cannot fight corruption; it needs the support of

everybody. We’re calling on every Nigerian to join us to fight

corruption,” Magu said.

“We must come together as a people to take action to confront in

every little way, these monstrous enemies who have destroyed and are

destroying our country through pilfering of our commonwealth,” he

said.

The EFCC boss stated that the commission has resolved to intensify the

anti-corruption campaign, urging the stakeholders to maximise the

political will being currently enjoyed under the administration of

President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also called on the stakeholders to ensure that only people with

proven record of integrity are elected into public offices, stressing

that:”The doors to the country’s treasury must be firmly shut against

certified looters and thieves.”

While agreeing that the fight to identify, curb and eventually reduce

corruption in all its various forms is going to be a difficult task,

stakeholders’ advocates for a holistic and all embracing fight against

the evil of corruption.

Those that spoke citing examples, said for Nigerians to have

confidence in the EFCC, the fight shouldn’t be motivated by any

political, sectional or religious considerations, maintaining that It

has to be a thorough and complete clean up exercise that should send

out the message, loud and clear, that corruption will never, ever be

tolerated, no matter who is involved.

The meeting comprised of members of civil society groups, labour

unions, religious organizations, youth organizations, traditional

rulers, security agencies, market unions and political groups

