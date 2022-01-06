EFCC secures 2,220 convictions in 2021, Lagos tops chat



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured a total of 2,220 convictions across all its Commands in 2021.

EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja, said the figure which emerged from a review of the Commission’s performance in the outgone year, showed that the Lagos Command of the agency recorded the most convictions 481, closely followed by the Ibadan Command with 324 convictions, while the Port Harcourt Zonal Command had 230 convictions.

Uwujaren said the conviction secured by the commission in 2021 was the highest by the EFCC since inception.

“Before 2021, the highest record of conviction by the commission was secured in 2019 with 1,280 convictions. The 2220 record of 2021 is a 127.5 per cent improvement over the 2019 record.

“Interestingly too, the 2220 record represents a 98.49% success rate in prosecution as the commission lost only 34 cases during this period.”

He further stated that, “Commenting on the performance, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, commended the personnel of the commission for their industry and dedication despite the challenges of criminal prosecution in court.

“He assured that the EFCC will continue to motivate all categories of staff for greater efficiency through capacity development and other incentives.”