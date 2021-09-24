EFCC secures 978 convictions in 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has secured 978 convictions so far in 2021.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, quoted the anti-graft agency’s chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as saying this during a courtesy visit to the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Salisu Garba, at Jabi, Abuja, Thursday.

“At the last count, we have 978 convictions this year, which is a testament to the fact that the judiciary is cooperating with us,” Bawa said.

The EFCC chairman, who assumed office in February, did not give a breakdown of the conviction record.

But a cursory look at the commission’s website which is regularly updated with statements on its arrests and court cases, shows the convictions are mostly in cybercrimes which often end in plea bargain.

Bawa, who said he was at the NJI to promote the cordial relationship between the institute and EFCC, also noted that his agency had “secured hundreds of forfeiture orders leading to the recoveries of billions of Naira for various state governments and individuals.”