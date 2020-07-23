EFCC secures forfeiture of bizman’s 5 houses, N46m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the final forfeiture of five houses and a total sum of N46, 060, 373.84 belonging to Hima Aboubakar and Societe D’ Equipment International Nigeria Limited, to the Federal Government.

A press statement by EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, Wednesday in Abuja, said: “The assets are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

“The final forfeiture order was granted by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice A.I Chikere.

“Aboubakar, a businessman and his firm, Societe D’ Equipment International Nigeria Limited, were dragged before the Federal High Court by the EFCC, on account of assets and properties acquired with suspected proceeds of unlawful activities.”

The spokesperson said, “In an application for the final forfeiture of the assets filed by the EFCC Counsels: Abba Muhammed, and M. A Lamin, in Suit No: FHC/ ABJ/ CS/ 507/2020, prayers were made that the assets be forfeited to the government.

“Justice Chikere, after reviewing the requirements for the forfeiture said that the applicant has satisfied the condition for grant of reliefs sought and accordingly the reliefs sought are granted as prayed.”

Oyewale said he subsequently ordered the forfeiture of the property: House Number 6, Ethiopia Close, Off Owena close, Maitama Abuja; Plot 3515, Cadastral Zone A06 Maitama District, Abuja; Plot 3516, Cadastral Zone A06 Maitama District, Abuja; Plot 3518, Cadastral Zone A06 Maitama District, Abuja; and Plot 3519, Cadastral Zone A06 Maitama District, Abuja; to government.

He said the money, which was found in the bank accounts of Aboubakar and his firm, were also forfeited to the government.

He gave the breakdown of the money to include: N1,143, 314.50, found in the Zenith Bank Account Number 1013860768 of Societe D’ Equipment International Nigeria Limited( SEINL) and the sum of $ 66,417.60 found in the Zenith Bank Account Number 5070345440 of SEINL.

Others are: N5,802,925.03 in Aboubakar’s Zenith Bank Account Number: 1004540143, €15,288.08 in Zenith Bank Account Number: 5080095319 and $17,607.75 in his Zenith Bank Account Number: 5070410935.

Similarly, the sum of N304,864,81 in Aboubakar’s First Bank Account Number: 3083229135 was also forfeited to the government.

The spokesperson said troubles came for Aboubakar’s troubles when he was declared wanted by the EFCC in a case of criminal conspiracy, contract scam, and misappropriation of public funds, money laundering and fraud to the tune of $394million, €9.9million and N369million.

He said the suspect allegedly received the funds for the purchase of equipment for the Nigerian Military and investigations revealed discrepancies in the supply of the equipment.