EFCC smashes 22 internet fraudsters in Delta

The Benin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 22 notorious internet fraudsters.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested on Sunday at their hideout in Asaba, Delta state following intelligent reports.

The arrested are Promise Bassey, Raymond Diamond, Ifeanyi Anyasi, Celestine Osalenlen, Johnbull Kingsley, Ikekhua Mately, Clifford Johnson, Akorah Chinedu, Kester Ogochukwu Idugba Junior and Lucky Egwuatu.

Others are Victor Nwabunwanna, Happiness Ayo, Rawlings Nwabunwanna, Eleka Ikeja, Oliseh Emeka, Ozuwa Destiny, Prince Erik Nnamdi, Emmanuel Ochuku Igben, Tochukwu Onyido, Gift Onuajefe and Odosun Matthew.

According to sources, two Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic and mobile phones were recovered from them while the suspects have made useful statements.

Although the spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren could not be reached for comments, a source in the command who confirmed the arrest said the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

