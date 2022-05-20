EFCC tasks MDAs on fight against economic crimes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called for more collaboration among Ministries, Departments and Agencies, (MDAs) in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

The call was made in Abuja, Wednesday, by the commission’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Sambo Maiyana Muazu at a two-day sensitisation programme on the Eagle Eye application for assistant directors of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

He stated that section 6(j) of the EFCC’s Establishment Act “ mandates the EFCC to collaborate with government bodies, within and outside the country that carry out functions similar to that of the commission concerning the identification and determination of the whereabouts and activities of persons suspected to be involved in economic and financial crimes and also the identification and tracing of proceeds derived from economic and financial crimes. This is part of what informed the development of this app by the EFCC to make it easy.”

Highlighting the importance of information to the Commission, Muazu further urged stakeholders to use the Eagle Eye App to provide information and report all forms of economic and financial crimes. “The reporting of crimes to us, in the EFCC, is very important, because without information, it will be difficult for us to carry out our mandate. Of course you may go out to get information and have cases reported, but with more information, it makes it a lot easier and it makes prevention even better.”

Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, Fave Samuel Ismaila, in his contributions, explained that the app is significantly complimenting the whistle-blowing policy of the government.

