EFCC uncovers over 1000 ghost workers in Kwara agency, recovers N138m

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered over 1000 ghost workers in the payroll of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) and a cash recovery of over N138 million from the state’s treasury looters.

A press statement by EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, Thursday in Abuja, said Head, Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC, Mallam Isyaku Sharu disclosed this in Ilorin, while speaking to journalists on the zone’s achievement during the lockdown.

He thumbed up the zone for living up to its responsibilities despite the social restriction and global health challenge posed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

He said the zone had earlier handed over N374 million to the state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak on two occasions and also uncovered alleged diversion of about N750, 000, 000 from the Light Up Kwara Project in which about N72 million was used in purchasing a property in Guzape area of Abuja.

The spokesperson said within the past 16 months of its operation in Kwara state, the EFCC achievements includes interim forfeiture of eight residential buildings in the state capital, two residential buildings in Ikoyi, Lagos state, all worth several millions of naira and final forfeiture of several vehicles as well as 52 convictions.

He said Sharu appealed to the people of the zone to continue to support the EFCC in achieving its goal.