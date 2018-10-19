EFCC urged to probe corruption allegations against JAMB registrar

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately make public its findings on the unions petition to it, in which allegations based on corrupt practices were levelled against the former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who is now JAMB registrar.

ASUU noted with dismay that since December, 2016 that it submitted the petition against the former vice chancellor and A.G Ambali, the agency, unlike the usual itself, has not acted on the petition.

ASUU was dismayed that the EFCCs way of treating its petition on the University of Ilorin is different from the manner the agency picked up administrators in Obafemi Awolowo University and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

In the petition were allegations of pension fraud, financial corruption, nepotism and other serious offenses allegedly perpetrated by these actors at Unilorin.

According to a release signed by the Ibadan zonal coordinator of ASUU, Dr Ade Adejumo, the union was said to be unable to fathom the rationale behind this long silence of your agency over the reported corruption cases at the University of Ilorin

Adejumo wondered why for nearly two years after the submission of the petition, which borders on serious economic and financial crimes, the anti-graft agency has not deemed it fit to invite any of the alleged offenders.

Our union is surprised that your agency has not invited the alleged offenders and has not taken any step towards bringing them to justice. Our apprehension is compounded by the fact that, not too long ago, the spokesperson of the University of Ilorin, Mr Kunle Akogun, in a radio programme, reported that your agency, without recourse to due process, has thrown the petition into the dustbin.

ASUU therefore asked the agency to immediately swing into action on those serious allegations, make it public and bring the affected persons, if found guilty, to justice.

