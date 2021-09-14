Effective service delivery: SERVICOM takes campaign to petroleum ministry

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has assured that it would continue to deliver quality services in a transparent way so that citizens for who allegiance was pledged would continue to benefit from the works of the ministry.

Giving the assurance on Tuesday when the leadership of SERVICOM led by its National Coordinator, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli paid an advocacy visit to the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

While addressing the team, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, stated that he was very delighted to host the delegation from SERVICOM. He informed that SERVICOM is a very good program that was well conceptualized, conceived, packaged and delivered.

He said he looked forward to working closely with SERVICOM, starting with the review of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources’ SERVICOM charter which he said would be in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) recently accented to by President Mohammadu Buhari. He also assured of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources participation in the upcoming SERVICOM capacity building workshop scheduled to hold in Enugu State.

In her presentation, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli stated that government is all about the people. She said it was for this reason that Ministries, Departments and Agencies were established with the mandate to deliver services that touches the lives of the people through citizens focused services, adding that the quality of governance would be determined by the quality of services rendered.